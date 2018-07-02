Storms Bring Heavy Rain, Wind to Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Parts of Missouri are cleaning up after storms brought heavy rain and strong winds.

Flash flooding occurred in the St. Louis area after some parts of the region received up to an inch-and-a-half of rain within a one-hour period Sunday evening. Several thousand people lost power at the height of the storm, but most of the power was restored by Monday.

Lightning was also common. A lightning strike caused a fire that badly damaged a home in Lake St. Louis.

The St. Louis Cardinals' game with the Texas Rangers was delayed nearly three hours Sunday night. The Rangers eventually won a game that ended after midnight.

Hot and humid weather is in the forecast for most of Missouri through the work week.