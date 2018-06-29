Storms Cause Outages, Down Tree Limbs in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Severe Missouri storms have left tens of thousands without power, destroyed a mobile home and damaged numerous roofs.

Ameren Missouri was reporting more than 37,000 outages Sunday afternoon, mostly in the St. Louis area.

The National Weather Service said there was roof and shingle damage across parts of St. Louis and St. Louis County, as well as downed and uprooted trees. In St. Charles County, roof damage was reported at a Wentzville school.

A trained spotter reported that tornado destroyed a mobile home in the Scott County town of Oran.

The damage comes as a forecasters issue a series of tornado and thunderstorm warnings across a large swath of eastern Missouri and several other Midwestern states. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries in Missouri.