Storms Damaged Almost 900 Homes

Storms that produced dozens of tornados throughout the state killed nine people while injuring 98. Most of the damage was centered around rural areas, and damage estimates have increased over the past week as state and FEMA officials were able to survey more of the destruction. Through this afternoon, the State Emergency Management Agency reported that 397 homes had been destroyed. Christian County in southwest Missouri was the hardest hit, with 127 homes destroyed and another 138 damaged. Emergency officials do not yet know how much it will cost to repair the statewide damage.