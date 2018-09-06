Stover Police Officer's Case Moves to Circuit Court

STOVER — A Morgan County judge found probable cause to charge Trampus Jackson, Stover police officer, with a felony today after Jackson rear-ended another car while driving drunk early last year.

After being fired for his DWI in January 2011, Jackson stepped into his new role as police chief that following June.

Jackson showed up to court today and was charged with a felony due to his driving drunk and him hitting a pregnant woman's vehicle. The case moves to circuit court on June 14.