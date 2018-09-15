Stover Residents Arrested After Faking Drowning

HOWARD COUNTY - Two Stover residents are in custody after one of them attempted to fake his drowning in the Missouri River in Howard County to collect on the insurance money, and the other lied about it to law enforcement.

Robert T. Gabauer, 44, and Michelle L. Miesner, 43, both face charges of felony attempted insurance fraud and filing a false police report, Sgt. Jerry Callahan of the Missouri Water Patrol said Monday.

Miesner reported to law enforcement that Gabauer had drowned in the Missouri River at Franklin Island near Boonville early Sunday morning, Callahan said. That report prompted the Missouri Highway Patrol to bring in helicopters and call in other volunteer agencies to begin a search effort.

But after speaking to Miesner, Callahan said "inconsistencies" began to appear in her story, and the Highway Patrol located Gabauer in Camden County.

Callahan said at least six Highway Patrol officers were part of the response, as well as several volunteer fire agencies.

Gabauer and Miesner are in custody in the Howard County jail.