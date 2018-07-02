Stowers Institute to Fund Research Outside Missouri

It is the first time the Kansas City-based medical research insitute has sent research money out of state. Stowers also has established a new organization to fund stem cell research in other states. The money will go to Kevin Eggan, a faculty member of the Harvard Stem Cell Institute. Stowers has been trying to recruit Eggan, but he says debate over imposing restrictions on stem cell research in Missouri made him decide not to move to move to the state. Supporters say early stem cells could eventually be used to replace cells that cause diseases. But opponents say some types of early stem cell research involve killing human embryos.