Strasburg has tough inning, Nationals beat Cardinals 6-5

By: The Associated Press

VIERA, Florida (AP) - Stephen Strasburg ran into a little trouble in his first spring start for Washington, allowing five straight batters to reach base Saturday in the Nationals' 6-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Strasburg quickly got through the first inning, then gave three hits and two walks to begin the second. The Cardinals scored twice and Strasburg left with two outs.

Cardinals starter Jamie Garcia gave up three hits and one run in 1 1-3 innings.

Bryce Harper singled and walked and Ryan Zimmerman had two hits for the Nationals.

Randal Grichuk hit a solo home run for St. Louis.