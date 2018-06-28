Stray Dogs in St. Louis Worry Letter Carriers

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Aldermen in north St. Louis have raised concerns about packs of stray dogs, but letter carriers in the city say they've been living with the problem for some time. KMOX Radio reports that the Postal Service has cited 39 dog attacks in St. Louis in each of the last two years, fifth most in the nation. Houston is first in dog attacks. St. Louis safety coordinator Richard Thurman says some letter carriers have been hospitalized from dog bites and from injuries suffered trying to evade the attack. Thurman says the problem seems to be getting worse.