Streaking Saint Louis in Top 10 First Time Since 1964-65

4 years 4 months 1 week ago Tuesday, February 18 2014 Feb 18, 2014 Tuesday, February 18, 2014 1:14:48 PM CST February 18, 2014 in Sports
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Saint Louis is ranked 10th this week, moving into the top-10 for the first time in nearly 50 years.

The Billikens have won a school-record 17 games in a row and moved up two spots from the previous week. The ranking is the school's best since it was No. 9 in the Dec. 29, 1964 poll.

Saint Louis is 23-2 overall and 10-0 in the Atlantic 10 Conference with a three-game lead heading into Wednesday's game at George Mason. The school is seeking a second straight conference title.

 

