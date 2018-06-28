Stream seeks recount in St. Louis County exec race

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - A former Republican state lawmaker who narrowly lost a November election for St. Louis County executive has asked for a recount on the final possible day to make such a request.

Rick Stream sought the recount Thursday after previously suggesting he was considering that option. He lost to Democrat Steve Stenger, a County Council member, by 1,854 votes. That's less than 1 percent of the total countywide vote.

Stenger won the battle to succeed Democrat Charlie Dooley despite opposition from some black political leaders over his ties to prosecutor Bob McCulloch.

Protesters in Ferguson have been critical of McCulloch's role in the grand jury inquiry into the Michael Brown police shooting.

The Stream campaign said it's concerned about "multiple voting irregularities, shortages of ballots, and voter complaints" on Election Day.