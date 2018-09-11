Street bands from around the world come to Columbia for True/False

COLUMBIA - When you think of the True/False film festival, you likely think about the movies. But street bands from around the world were out around Columbia all weekend.

Bands from across the country and around the world converged on Columbia for True/False. Les Trois Coups, a band from Northern France near Belgium, made the hike. A group called Yes Ma'am from New Orleans also came up.

The singer of Yes Ma'am, Matt Edens said this is the group's fourth year performing in Columbia.

"It's a really cool community," Edens said. "The films are amazing and they treat us really well."

Edens also said the crowds they draw while playing can grow quickly.

"We haven't played one of the big theaters yet," Edens said. "Usually it's 50 to 100 people."

Derek Tarwater, a Columbia resident and the singer for his band The Woodsmiths, said True/False brings the city together.

"It's almost like New Orleans where there's so many people walking the streets and there are street performers everywhere," Tarwater said. "The town just seems alive, especially after the winter."

Tarwater said connecting with other bands from out-of-state is a great experience.

"We got to play with Yes Ma'am last year," Tarwater said. "There's a band here from France playing accordions and dancing around all crazy."

The True/False Film festival ends Sunday.