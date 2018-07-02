Street Closures Stir Talk of Change in Association Powers

COLUMBIA - Bar and restaurant owners in downtown Columbia said Friday they are in the process of reviewing a city ordinance that allows the Central Columbia Association to make recommendations for street closures during city events. Currently, the CCA reviews requests for street events and forwards its recommendations to the city council.

This comes on the heels of the release of a petition signed by 21 bar and restaurant owners. The owners said downtown events like street concerts hurt their business. They are recommending the closures be limited to Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights.

Restaurant owners have complained the city ordinance the CCA follows gives it few guidelines for rubber stamping events.

The CCA met with the restaurant owners Wednesday night. Another meeting is planned for the near future, but no date is set.