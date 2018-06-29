Street maintenance begins June 27 on East Broadway

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Works Department announced Friday street maintenance is scheduled for East Broadway between Providence Road and Hitt Street starting June 27.

Through July 1, no parking or through traffic will be allowed from Hitt Street to Providence Road between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Any vehicles parked in the area after 7 p.m. will be towed at the owner's expense. Beginning at 7 a.m. each day, Broadway will reopen to normal through traffic and parking once barricades have been removed.

The work will progress west from Broadway and Hitt Street until crews reach Sixth Street, when they will move to the intersection of Broadway and Providence Road and work east.

“We appreciate the patience and cooperation of residents and downtown businesses as we perform this crucial work,” Columbia Public Works Director Dave Nichols said. “We have planned this work to provide as much convenience as practical for businesses and customers in the downtown area. We ask for everyone to be cautious in the work zone and remain alert at all times.”

Businesses on Broadway open at night are permitted to remain open during the construction, but customers must find alternate routes and parking. Using one of the nearby parking garages is recommended.

“If work must be extended beyond Friday morning [July 1], work will be suspended until after the Fourth of July holiday weekend,” Nichols said.