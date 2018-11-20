Street Ministry Halted Due to Lack of Permit

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis street ministry is being forced to stop feeding the homeless, at least for now.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the city Health Department on Monday told organizers of the ministry known as Churches on the Streets that it doesn't have a permit to serve hot food.

The edict came a day after the ministry was featured in a page 1 Post-Dispatch story. Churches on the Streets has been provided home-cooked meals, clothing and supplies to the homeless for more than a year. Organizers thought they didn't need a permit because members had been meeting on private property.

Pat Mahoney of the Health Department says pre-packaged meals can be distributed without a permit, but not hot food.