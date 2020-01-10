Street Named After Sandy Hook Victim

NEW YORK, NY - A New York City street has been renamed in honor of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Newtown, Connecticut elementary school massacre last year.

Family and friends of Benjamin Wheeler gathered Saturday for a ceremony in Queens, NY. A sign saying Benjamin Wheeler Place was added to the sign post at 41st Street and Queens Boulevard.

Benjamin was one of 20 first-graders shot to death at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown on December 14. Six educators were also killed. The gunman, Adam Lanza, killed himself and had also murdered his mother at their home.

Benjamin's family lived in the neighborhood where the street was renamed before moving to Newtown.

His father said at the tearful gathering that Benjamin's first glimpse of the world was around the intersection now bearing his name.