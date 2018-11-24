Street Race Leaves One Driver with Serious Injuries

ST. CHARLES - A street race vehicle accident sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday.

19-year-old Justin Hendrix of Wentzville was racing with 24-year-old David Brawley on Route 370. The drivers were heading eastbound east of Harry S. Truman Boulevard.

Missouri Highway Patrol said Brawley lost control of his Pontiac GTO and the front of his car hit the left side of Hendrix's car. Brawley's car went off the right side of the road before hitting a guardrail and flipping. Hexdrix's car then went off the right side of the road and flipped.