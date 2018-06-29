Street Repairs Scheduled for East Walnut Street

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia said Monday crews will repair East Walnut Street between William Street and Old Highway 63 this week. There will be temporary lane restrictions from Tuesday at 7 a.m. to Thursday at 3:30 p.m. while crews work on the road.

The public works department recommended motorists and pedestrians use caution in the construction area or use an alternate route if possible.