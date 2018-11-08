Street Repairs Scheduled for Keene Street

COLUMBIA - Street maintenance crews will perform repairs to Keene Street between Lansing and Berrywood. There will be temporary lane restrictions throughout the day. The work should be finished by and the street fully reopened on Friday, March 2, at 4:30 p.m. weather permitting.

Motorists and pedestricans are urged to use extreme caution when in the area and find alternate routes whenever possible.