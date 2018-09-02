Street Repairs to Begin Wednesday

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Works Department announced three street closures Monday.

Construction will begin on Brown Station Road between Monjave Court and Waco Road Wednesday, June 11 starting at 7:00 a.m. Columbia Public Works plans to complete street repairs by Thursday, June 12 at 4:00 p.m.

The city will close 10th Street between Broadway and East Ash Street beginning on Wednesday, June 11 at 7:30 a.m. Columbia Public Works is scheduled to re-open the lane on Thursday, June 12 at 4:30 p.m.

Columbia Public Works plans to close the intersection of Trimble Road and Brickton Road starting Wednesday, June 11 at 7:00 p.m. Workers will close the Broadway Market Place entrance to install signals at the streets intersection. Work is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, June 12.

Motorists and non-motorized transportation users are urged to exercise extreme caution when in the construction area and use an alternate route whenever possible.

Columbia Public Works said all completions are weather permitting.