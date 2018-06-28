Street Soccer Helps Homeless Get Back on Feet

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis soccer team whose players are currently or formerly homeless is preparing for a national tournament in San Francisco with a weekend fundraiser.

The St. Louis Roadies were formed in 2007 by aid workers at the nonprofit Peter and Paul Community Services organization. The Roadies are hosting a street soccer tournament Saturday on Morgan Ford Road as they prepare to face similar squads out west.

KWMU-FM reports that of the 130 players who have suited up for the Roadies, two-thirds are no longer homeless.

The team competed in the national Street Soccer USA tournament last year in New York City's Times Square, and one player earned a spot on an international squad that traveled to Poland to compete in the Homeless World Cup.