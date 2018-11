Streets Clearing Rapidly as Crews Work, Temperatures Rise

MID-MISSOURI - Road conditions have become quite passable as road crews clear the main routes and traffic and warming temperatures melt the what's on the roads. Snow hit the area fairly rapidly Friday, starting around 4 a.m. and quickly laying down two to three inches of snow in most places. Holiday traffic is picking up, but police are handling relatively few accidents.Early accidents centered on I-70 eastbound near Columbia, U.S. 63 both north and south of Columbia, and on surface streets like Clark Lane and Old Highway 63.You can see current road conditions from MoDOT on its interactive traveler information map here to open in a new window or view a live map below.