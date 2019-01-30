Streets Close For Roots 'N Blues 'N BBQ Festival

COLUMBIA- Crews worked Thursday to get everything set up for the weekend's fifth annual Roots 'N Blues 'N BBQ Festival in downtown Columbia. With BBQ vendors and 30 different bands expected to play throughout the weekend, people know they can find some BBQ and music at the festival, but finding parking is another story.

Starting Friday at 9 a.m. and running through Sunday at 4 a.m. the following streets will be closed:

Elm Street from Ninth to Sixth Street

Locust Street from Ninth to Sixth Street

Eighth Street from Locust to Elm Street



Seventh Street from Cherry to Elm Street

Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Streets from Broadway to Locust Street

Cherry Street from Seventh to Fourth Streets

Staff member, Polly Sweitzer, said even though a lot of downtown street parking will not be accessible, people will still have a place to park. "There is ample parking in downtown Columbia and it's all free for Roots 'N Blues weekend, so just pick any of the downtown parking garages and they are all within walking distance to the stages," said Sweitzer.

The parking garage spots are first come, first served and people who have city parking permits are not guaranteed a space. The festival runs tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday's activities go from 11 a.m. to 11 a.m.