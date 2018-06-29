Streets of Ferguson stay calm after violent nights

FERGUSON (AP) - Ferguson's streets were peaceful for a third night as tensions between police and protesters continued to subside after nights of violence and unrest erupted when a white police officer fatally shot Michael Brown, an unarmed black 18-year-old.

A small stream of protesters marched in the St. Louis suburb as night fell Friday. But instead of confrontations with police, several stopped to talk one-on-one with officers about the Aug. 9 shooting death of Brown and tactics used by authorities during previous demonstrations.

While many residents are hopeful that tensions were waning, some say they fear the community's anger could explode anew if the grand jury now considering the case doesn't return a charge against the officer, Darren Wilson.

