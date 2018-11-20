Stressing Starters

COLUMBIA - After Mizzou's thrilling 24-20 victory against Arizona State on Saturday night, there's been a lot of chatter about the quarterback position.

Redshirt freshman Corbin Berkstresser got the start at QB after James Franklin was held out with an injured shoulder. Berkstresser went 21 for 41 for 198 yards and rushed for a touchdown.

On Monday head coach Gary Pinkel said if Franklin is healthy, he'll start at South Carolina on Saturday.

Pinkel stated, "I have never made a medical decision, ever. I've never went up to a trainer ever since i've been coaching and said 'get a guy ready'. Not once. Anybody that questions James Franklin's toughness, they have to have been in a coma for the past two years. He's one of the toughest athletes I've ever been around."

Junior QB Franklin said, "Going into the decision I was definitely a little torn, because I didn't want to let my teammates down, but at the same time I didn't feel comfortable about it so I didn't want to do it. If you have a shoulder injury it's a little for other positions, because you don't have to throw the ball. That can hurt with accuracy. At the quarterback position, if I can't make a throw, if I can't put enough on it, it could get undercut."

We'll see who takes the field behind the line of scrimmage this Saturday. Mizzou kicks off at South Carolina at 2:30pm on CBS.