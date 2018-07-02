Stretch of Highway to Honor Fallen Officer

By: The Associated Press

LEADWOOD (AP) - A stretch of roadway in eastern Missouri has been designated in honor of a fallen police chief.

The Daily Journal in Park Hills reports that a one-mile section of Highway 8 in Leadwood will honor former Police Chief Jerry Hicks.

Hicks died in December 2011 from head injuries he suffered when his patrol car slid on ice and struck a tree. He was 69.

Private donations will pay for a sign marking the stretch of highway. Leadwood police and Backstoppers of St. Francois County are seeking to raise around $2,500 for the signage.