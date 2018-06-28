Strikingly Lucky

Larry Dickerson is an electrifying horseshoe player. He admits he's not really good at it, but he's still lucky at the game. Dickerson was looking for rain during the recent senior games because he's got an electrifying advantage on his competition.

Playing horseshoes is a hobby for Larry Dickerson. His real passion is rugby. He played for Missouri in the 1970's. "In 74-75 we won the Big 8 Championship. In fact we beat every team except the Bombers and that was with their referee," he said.

The 59 year old remembers 1974 for more than just a special season. Larry Dickerson got hit by lightning in June of 1974 when he rode his bike at a playground. "Next thing I know I was looking up at this guy looking up at me and he says 'I once saw a cow get hit like that and he got blown to iddy-biddy pieces.' I said 'what are you talking about?' He says, 'man you were lit up like a light bulb,'" described Dickerson.

You can understand why Dickerson keeps horseshoes around. The lightning went all the way through him, even the soles of his shoes were blown out.

Who says lightning never strikes twice? It did for Dickerson only one month later on a golf course in St. Louis. "Lightning was just walking through the park and I was playing with two guys and I told them I'd been hit by lightning, so they dropped their clubs and I picked them up and it got me in the leg," he said.

This tale hooks another ringer. Dickerson took another charge in 1974, third times the charm. "Storm came up and my roommate opened the door and said I'm not getting hit and closed the door," he said, "About 30 seconds after that, it didn't hit me direct. Hit about 2 feet from me on the porch and knocked me back."

Dickerson played horseshoes and other sports in the Missouri State Senior Games. You could say he's been energized for more than 30 years. "If you can get hit and live through it, I recommend it to anybody. It's a wonderful experience. Unfortunately most people don't," Dickerson said.

Dickerson has also been in an airplane hit by lightning and numerous other close encounters. He says his lightning brothers and sisters around the country tell him if you get hit once, the chances are you'll get hit again. Dickerson also helped promote the first Show-Me State Games.

The 2006 games start July 21st.