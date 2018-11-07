STRIPES Program Receives More Than Enough Applicants for Next Spring

COLUMBIA - More than 500 students have applied to earn their stripes this coming semester in MU's safe-ride program. STRIPES is a student-run, volunteer organization that primarily provides free, safe, and confidential rides home to MU students who've been drinking. The number of applicants for the Spring semester is one of the highest STRIPES has ever seen.

"We're really excited how quickly Stripes has grown in the past couple years," said MSA president Tim Noce.

Interviews will be conducted for a month to fill the 150 positions.

"What's great about this year is we're able to be more selective. To really find the people who want to do this for the right reasons," said the secretary of MSA's auxiliaries.

STRIPES has given more than 87,000 rides since the program was founded in 2001.