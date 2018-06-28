Strong Arm Robbery

The victim told police that the suspects approached him and inquired if he wanted to purchase narcotics. The victim agreed to purchase the narcotics and also agreed to wait there with one suspect while the other went to retrieve the narcotics.

While the victim was waiting with money in hand, the second suspect grabbed the victim and refused to let go. The suspect then took the money and threatened the victim. The victim was able to escape, flag down a passerby and contact authorities.

The suspects have not yet been apprehended. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 573-875-8477.