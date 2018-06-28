Strong Feelings on Both Sides of Wal-Mart Project

SHREWSBURY, Mo. - The Tax Increment Financing Commission of a St. Louis County town is opposing $15 million in subsidies for a planned Wal-Mart Super Center, but the project might still get the go-ahead.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/VRX4S6 ) reports the issue is generating strong feelings in Shrewsbury, where more than 200 people attended a commission meeting Wednesday night. Though the commission denied a recommendation for the subsidies, the Board of Aldermen will ultimately have final say, and many expect the board to override the commission.

Developers want to build the new Wal-Mart at the site of an abandoned movie theater on Watson Road. Critics oppose tax breaks to the world's largest retailer. But supporters fear the loss of the project would further deplete services in the cash-strapped community.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com