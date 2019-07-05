Strong wind collapses fireworks tent in Hallsville

HALLSVILLE - A large gust of wind collapsed a fireworks tent in Hallsville on Thursday on the corner of East Parks Street and North Route B.

Owner Dana Whitehead was inside but was not hurt.

It happened during the peak hours of business and destroyed what was a brand new tent.

Whitehead said she got overwhelming help from friends and family.

"We do have a lot of great helpers here. The community is great. We will jump back from this, without any problems," she said.

Employee Dan Greening estimated "maybe half" of the inventory was damaged by rain.

"We won't really know until we go through all of it," he said.

Within hours of the accident, the tent was set back up and open for business.

Whitehead said she expects to be open through Saturday.

"The party is still on and other than that, everybody have a good fourth of July. And fire it off for me," she said.