Strong Winds Cause Mo. School Bus Wreck

SHELBYVILLE, Mo. - A northeast Missouri high school student is nursing an arm injury after his school bus was blown over by high winds.

WGEM-TV reports that a bus carrying about three dozen North Shelby High School students was returning to school from a field trip Thursday morning when a wind gust caught the bus and caused it to overturn near Shelbyville, about 45 miles west of Hannibal.

The injured student was treated at the scene with an arm injury.

The accident happened as strong winds and snow arrived in much of the Midwest, including northeast Missouri.