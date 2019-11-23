Structure fire breaks out in Fulton

FULTON - Fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire in Fulton in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to a press release, personnel on scene reported heavy smoke and flames showing from the front side of a single-story residential structure.

Nobody was located during a search of the structure, however the fire crew on scene was able to locate a cat which was turned over to a local veterinarian for treatment.

The estimated damages of the fire are around $45,000.

Fulton Fire Department investigators determined the fire to be accidental in nature. No smoke detectors were located inside the structure.