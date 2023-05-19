JEFFERSON CITY - A structure in the 1800 of W. Main St. in Jefferson City caught on fire early Friday morning.
No one was inside the home or injured as a result of the fire.
Jefferson City fire crews reported smoke showing from the lower basement area. After an initial search, firefighters determined that the building was not occupied at the time of the fire. They then immediately started an interior fire attack bringing the fire under control in the basement area of the two-story structure within 15 minutes.
A total of 17 personnel including two chiefs, one EMS chief, two engine companies, one ladder company, two squads and one Cole EMS unit were on the scene early this morning.
Fire crews remain on the scene conducting overhaul operation and investigating the cause of the fire.