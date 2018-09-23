Structure Fire on Ball Park Road

7 years 3 months 1 week ago Thursday, June 16 2011 Jun 16, 2011 Thursday, June 16, 2011 2:30:00 PM CDT June 16, 2011 in News
By: Todd Tumminia

COLUMBIA - The Mid County Fire Protection District was dispatched a reported residential structure fire on Ball Park Road at 9:10 pm on June 15th. While in route, a large column of smoke could be seen from as far away as Montreal, MO.

The first engine arrived at 9:14 pm and found a two story residence fully involved in fire. The roof of the residence had already burnt through and the walls were collapsing.

The residence was located approximately 500 feet from the main road at the end of a very narrow driveway. The first engine deployed supply hose from the main road to the fire. Attack operations commenced using handlines and a deck monitor. It took approximately 1 hour to bring the fire under control.

The residence was a total loss. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire. There were no injuries and the fire is under investigation, however is not considered suspicious.

The Mid County Fire District responded with 3 engines, three tankers and a ladder truck manned by 18 personnel and we were assisted on the scene by an engine from the Camdenton Fire Department manned by 5 personnel. Additionally, they were assisted by units from the Camden County Sheriff's Department and the Camdenton Police Department.

More News

Grid
List

Water main break causes at least $100,000 in damage to Hearnes Center
Water main break causes at least $100,000 in damage to Hearnes Center
COLUMBIA - A water main break in MU's Hearnes Center early Saturday morning caused at least $100,000 worth of damage,... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, September 22 2018 Sep 22, 2018 Saturday, September 22, 2018 7:17:00 PM CDT September 22, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Fulton police interview suspect in McDonald's shots fired call
UPDATE: Fulton police interview suspect in McDonald's shots fired call
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department responded to shots fired at a McDonald's located at 303 S. Business 54 early... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, September 22 2018 Sep 22, 2018 Saturday, September 22, 2018 5:49:00 PM CDT September 22, 2018 in News

Kavanaugh's accuser accepts request to speak to Judiciary Committee next week, lawyers say
Kavanaugh's accuser accepts request to speak to Judiciary Committee next week, lawyers say
(CNN) -- Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a past sexual assault,... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, September 22 2018 Sep 22, 2018 Saturday, September 22, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT September 22, 2018 in News

Five arrested near Auxvasse for narcotics, 70 firearms found
Five arrested near Auxvasse for narcotics, 70 firearms found
AUXVASSE - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested five people Friday morning during a narcotics search at a residence in... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, September 22 2018 Sep 22, 2018 Saturday, September 22, 2018 4:16:00 PM CDT September 22, 2018 in News

2 killed when small plane crashes near Missouri airport
2 killed when small plane crashes near Missouri airport
FESTUS (AP) — A man and his adult son were killed when their small plane crashed near... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 22 2018 Sep 22, 2018 Saturday, September 22, 2018 8:20:00 AM CDT September 22, 2018 in News

Largest Chinese Moon Festival held in Columbia
Largest Chinese Moon Festival held in Columbia
COLUMBIA - MU partnered with two local groups to host a Chinese Moon Festival Saturday night at Twin Lake Recreational... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, September 22 2018 Sep 22, 2018 Saturday, September 22, 2018 8:02:00 AM CDT September 22, 2018 in News

Trump holds campaign rally in Springfield
Trump holds campaign rally in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — President Trump held a campaign-style rally in Springfield Friday. Trump spoke in front of an at-capacity crowd... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Woman given 74 years for blaze that killed 2 firefighters
Woman given 74 years for blaze that killed 2 firefighters
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 46-year-old woman who set a fire that resulted in the deaths of two Kansas City... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 6:22:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Report: Missouri landfill emissions once posed health risks
Report: Missouri landfill emissions once posed health risks
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emissions near a troubled St. Louis County landfill once posed health concerns for workers and nearby... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 5:02:52 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Missouri Southern drops plans for dental school
Missouri Southern drops plans for dental school
JOPLIN (AP) — Missouri Southern State University has abandoned plans for a dental school that would've operated in partnership with... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 4:51:59 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

St. Louis police still recovering a year after protests
St. Louis police still recovering a year after protests
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Some St. Louis police officers are still struggling with injuries more than a year after protesters... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 4:44:27 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Fifth arrest made in connection with August Columbia homicide
UPDATE: Fifth arrest made in connection with August Columbia homicide
COLUMBIA - Columbia police said a fifth arrest has been made in connection with an alleged homicide on Sylvan Lane... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Jefferson city man arrested for sexual misconduct
Jefferson city man arrested for sexual misconduct
JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a man early Friday after reportedly finding him outside an apartment complex, looking into a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 3:27:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Appeals court allows Clean Missouri measure to stay on November ballot
Appeals court allows Clean Missouri measure to stay on November ballot
KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Western District Court of Appeals ruled Friday to allow the Clean Missouri Initiative to stay... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 2:53:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

MU freshman enrollment up by 13 percent
MU freshman enrollment up by 13 percent
COLUMBIA – MU is one of only two Southeastern Conference universities to experience double-digit growth in new freshmen, while several... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 1:12:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

President Trump to campaign in Springfield for Josh Hawley
President Trump to campaign in Springfield for Josh Hawley
SPRINGFIELD - President Donald Trump is set to campaign at the JQH Arena for U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 12:43:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

UM Board of Curators affirm commitment to research excellence
UM Board of Curators affirm commitment to research excellence
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Board of Curators announced a resolution Friday supporting the University of Missouri-Columbia's efforts to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 11:23:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Truman VA remembers missing veterans
Truman VA remembers missing veterans
COLUMBIA - 82,000 Americans are still missing as the result of our country's biggest wars. POW/MIA Recognition Day is... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 55°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 54°
5am 53°
6am 52°
7am 51°