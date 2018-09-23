Structure Fire on Ball Park Road

COLUMBIA - The Mid County Fire Protection District was dispatched a reported residential structure fire on Ball Park Road at 9:10 pm on June 15th. While in route, a large column of smoke could be seen from as far away as Montreal, MO.

The first engine arrived at 9:14 pm and found a two story residence fully involved in fire. The roof of the residence had already burnt through and the walls were collapsing.

The residence was located approximately 500 feet from the main road at the end of a very narrow driveway. The first engine deployed supply hose from the main road to the fire. Attack operations commenced using handlines and a deck monitor. It took approximately 1 hour to bring the fire under control.

The residence was a total loss. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire. There were no injuries and the fire is under investigation, however is not considered suspicious.

The Mid County Fire District responded with 3 engines, three tankers and a ladder truck manned by 18 personnel and we were assisted on the scene by an engine from the Camdenton Fire Department manned by 5 personnel. Additionally, they were assisted by units from the Camden County Sheriff's Department and the Camdenton Police Department.