Struggling Chiefs' Injuries Keep Piling Up

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs have what has become an unsettling weekly routine. Coach Romeo Crennel sits down with reporters and says: "All right, I'm going to start with our injuries."

And then he starts his roll call. Peyton Hillis, out with an ankle injury. Glenn Dorsey a calf injury. Jon Baldwin, Jalil Brown and Devon Wylie all have hamstring trouble. Derrick Johnson has a sore groin, Ropati Pitoitua an elbow injury, Kendrick Lewis an ailing shoulder and Ryan Lilja a bad back.

It's not the way the Chiefs (1-3) want to head into Sundays' game against Baltimore.