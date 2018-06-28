Struggling with Infertility

KOMU's Bonyen Lee reports while the use of fertility treatments is skyrocketing, the joy of conception is not guaranteed, but when it happens.There's nothing sweeter.

"Cause I'm cute." Marin Elmore said. Many can't argue. Marin's cute and packed with personality, but Marin's journey into the Elmore family wasn't the fairy tale pregnancy mom and dad envisioned.

Michael and Suzanne Elmore had to patiently pursue parenthood.

"It was several different tests, procedures, surgeries, ultrasounds, blood tests, trips here, doctor this, nurse that, phone calls, research," said Suzanne Elmore.

That was only the beginning "it's a scientific game," a game that lasted ten years for the Elmores - a game of life.

"We lost seven children while we were trying this," Elmore said.

A time in Suzanne's life that's somewhat off limits.

"It's devastating, it touches you in a place you don't talk about, it was very very difficult, very rough," Suzanne said.

She turned to fertility treatments for help.

She's among the millions in a world where pregnancy isn't the only thing on modern women's minds, making conception a more difficult process.

"Certainly one of the trends in the last twenty years has been the increasing age of the patient population that comes to the clinic because of women moving into the workforce, seeking professional careers and delaying childbearing," said endocrinologist Dr. Cassels.

That's where Missouri OB/GYN associates play a part and where Elmore came for help. I t' one of three fertility clinics in Missouri helping women get pregnant later in life than ever before.

"There's almost no limit except those that we set to the age in which a woman can carry a child," said Cassels. "It's just generating her own egg to deliver that child that might be more difficult."

There are two types of alternatives:

Invitro fertilization - where a doctor mixes an egg with sperm and places the fertilized egg into the woman's uterus.

The other option: f fertility drugs - a series of injections.

But hopefully as the saying goes good things happen to those who wait.