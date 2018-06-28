Student Apartments Not Ready for Move-In

COLUMBIA - Students will be heading back to school soon and only 83 units of Aspen Height's 319 total units will be available for students to move-in by July 30th, according to a contractor.

Aspen Heights has dealt with a lot of problems in the past year. Students were expecting to move in July 31st, but some students and their parents are not happy about the unfinished construction.

A parent told KOMU 8 News that she wishes Aspen Heights would honor the lease. Aspen Heights told 80 students they are unable to move in on July 31, which is the move-in date stated on the lease.

In addition, the apartment is giving them $800 for the inconvenience and providing some students alternative housing until units are complete.

According to a construction worker, phase two is ready for students to move-in but most of phase three's units are expected to be ready by August 5. He also said phase four has not even been touched yet, and those units are not expected to be ready until early September.

Aspen Heights have not commented on the progress of the construction and when all construction is expected to end.