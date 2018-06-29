Student Arrested After Accidentally Cutting Friend

FLORISSANT - A St. Louis County high school student has been arrested after accidentally cutting a friend with a knife at school.

Hazelwood Central High School principal Ceryol Mitchell sent an email to parents Tuesday saying the injured student was treated at the school, then taken to a hospital. The student was not seriously injured.

School officials determined the students were friends playing when one pretended to poke the other with the handle of a knife but instead cut him. Still, the school was on lockdown during the investigation.