Student Arrested for Punching Officer

COLUMBIA - A 17-year-old student was arrested Monday morning for punching an officer.

Sergeant Joe Bernhard said 17-year-old Larrell Green and a 16-year-old were fighting in the north parking lot at Rock Bridge High School Monday morning.

School Resource Officer Keisha Edwards responded to the scene and attempted to restrain the 16-year-old. Police said Green went to punch the 16-year-old, missed and struck Edwards in the face.

Edwards was not injured.

Green is charged with peace disturbance and third degree assault of an officer. He posted $500 bail.

The 16-year-old is also charged with peace disturbance for fighting.