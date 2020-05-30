Student at Tiger Tots Academy tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA- A student at the West Location of Tiger Tots Academy has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post Tiger Tots was informed by the Boone County Health Department that the student displayed no symptoms but was tested through contact tracing after having contact with someone outside of Tiger Tots.

The post also states that stable group and staffing procedures, as well as stringent sanitation and disinfecting processes, were successful in limiting this exposure to a very small group of Tiger Tots’ students and teachers.

All teachers and parents with a student potentially affected by this situation have been personally contacted by administration and will be working with the Boone County Health Department to quarantine for 14 days.