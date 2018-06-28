Student Athletes Could See More Money

INDIANAPOLIS - A major change for NCAA Division I athletes and schools could come as early as this month.

At a presidential retreat in August, NCAA Chief Mark Emmert said a vote will happen as early as October in regard to changes concerning athlete grants.

Currently all Division I conferences fall under the same regulations for scholarship allotment and length.

Instead of the one-year renewable grants all athletes are eligible for now, new four-year grants are part of the proposed changes.

In addition, conferences with the money available would have the opportunity to choose to pay their athletes more money than other conferences.

This comes as an update on MU's conference situation may come about after the University of Missouri Board of Curators meet Tuesday.