Student Athletes Receive a Financial Reality Check

The program is called Playbook for Life and has been conducted at five other schools around the nation so far. Also open to non-athletes, the program is sponsored by the Connecticut-based financial services and insurance company, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Incorporated. It is being held in partnership with the NCAA. The Hartford group surveyed 5,600 NCAA athletes. On average, the students estimated they'd make a starting salary of $65,000. However, the actual starting salary for a college graduate with a liberal arts or general studies degree is about $32,000.