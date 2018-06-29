Student brings gun to northwest Missouri school

By: The Associated Press

LATHROP (AP) - A middle school student in northwest Missouri was taken into custody after pulling out an unloaded gun in the lunchroom.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday at Lathrop Middle School. Superintendent Chris Fine says many other students were present when the boy waved the gun at the end of the lunch period.

The school's principal heard about the gun and safely took it from the student, then called authorities.

Lathrop police and the Missouri Highway Patrol responded along with Clinton County sheriff's deputies, who took the boy into custody for questioning.

Lathrop is located about 40 miles northeast of Kansas City.