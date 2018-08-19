Student Brings Gun to School

A boy, unnamed, brought a gun into Sturgeon Elementary-Middle School. Officials say the gun was a non-functioning civil war pistol.

"There was no threat yesterday," Superintendent Stan Ingraham said.

The boy said he was playing cowboys and indians and forgot that it was in his backback. News of a gun at school startled parents.

"I called the school and the secretary said I'd have to talk to the administrator, and then I was really upset because she wouldn't tell me anything and my son goes there, so I feel like, I have the right to know," parent Kelli Craigg said.

Ingraham wrote a letter to parents explaining them of the situation. He says he hopes this will put parents at ease. A classmate found out about the gun and informed a substitute teacher, who then informed administrators.

"I'm very proud that our kids are aware of such dangers and are willing to step forward and protect their friends and teachers from the potential of danger when someone brings something like this to school," Ingraham said.

Administrators handed the boy over to the Boone County Sheriff's Department. According to Sturgeon School District Policy, any student who brings a gun to school faces a one-year suspension. However, the superintendent can waive the suspension when considering the student's intent to harm, level of threat and student's age. Ingraham reduced the length of the student's suspension but hasn't disclosed by how much.