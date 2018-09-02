Student Brings Gun to University City School
UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) - A sixth-grader is in custody after school officials in University City discovered that he had hidden a BB gun in his backpack. A spokeswoman for the suburban St. Louis school district says the weapon was not loaded and was not displayed. She says the boy told school officials Friday morning that he felt threatened by another student and was bringing the BB gun for self defense. Dorsey said the student brought the gun to school yesterday as well. She told KMOX that district officials did not believe that the incident was in any way connected to the school shooting this week in Cleveland, or the foiled school violence plot in Pennsylvania. The matter remains under investigation. Punishment could include suspension or expulsion.
