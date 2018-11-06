Student Charged With Assault on Teacher's Aide

FLORISSANT (AP) - A 17-year-old student has been charged with felony assault after a violent attack on a St. Louis County high school teaching assistant.

KMOV-TV reports that Corey Lynch of St. Louis is being held on a $20,000 bond after his arrest last week. Florissant police say Lynch and two unidentified juveniles are accused of assaulting the Northview High School employee in late October.

Court records show the employee was escorting a student out of the class for misbehavior as two other students followed. Moments later, all three students reportedly began punching the teaching assistant. The employee suffered a sprained elbow, arm and hip from repeated blows to the chest.

Northview High is operated by the Special School District and serves students with physical and learning disabilities.