Student charged with rape and burglary, banned from MU campus

COLUMBIA - A 20-year-old man was sent to the Boone County jail Wednesday after being charged with rape and burglary on MU's campus early Monday morning.

According to police, Austin Joseph Campbell unlawfully entered the victim's room and raped her at about 3 a.m. on Jan. 18. The victim knew Campbell.

After interviewing Campbell on Tuesday, the University of Missouri Police Department arrested him on suspicion of first-degree rape and first-degree burglary. Court documents state that Campbell is banned from the MU premises.

Campbell is being held at $75,000 bond.

[Editor's note: The story has been updated with the latest information.]

[Editor's note: The story has been updated with the correct spelling of "Campbell."]