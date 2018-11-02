Student charged with rape on MU campus released on bond

COLUMBIA - A man who was charged with rape and burglary on the MU campus posted $50,000 bond, according to court records.

Police said Austin Joseph Campbell, 20, unlawfully entered a woman's room and raped her early in the morning on Jan. 18.

The University of Missouri Police Department arrested Campbell on suspicion of first-degree rape and first-degree burgulary.

He was sent to the Boone County Jail on Jan. 20.

Court documents stated Campbell is banned from the MU premises. He was originally being held at $75,000 bond, but his bond was amended Wednesday to $50,000 cash or surety.

Records also stated Campbell's felony review is set for Feb. 24 at 9 a.m.