Student Charged With Setting Cars on Fire

CREVE COEUR (AP) - A Missouri Baptist University student is facing charges accusing him of torching four parked cars - two at the university and two others near the suburban St. Louis campus.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 21-year-old Andrew Wos of Eureka is a former missionary in addition to being a student at Missouri Baptist University. He was charged Tuesday with four counts of knowingly burning or exploding.

The fires occurred on May 1. Two cars were reported on fire about 4:30 a.m. at the campus. About five hours later, two more cars were reported burning at the neighboring Covenant Theological Seminary.