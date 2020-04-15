Student Curator Creates Debate

She makes her views on issues known, but she never casts a vote.

"I would say that it is very important in this day in age were tuition is at an all time high, and the percentage of the operating budget is primarily paid for by the student, that is important that we have a legitimate voice on the board of curators, that allocates that money." said Kerford.

Some legislators agree.

"Opposition from many on the current board who don't want the student to vote," Democratic Senator Chuck Graham said. "But as much as they've raised tuition in the past five years, I feel the people who are paying the bills and incurring the debt ought to have a vote on whether tuition goes up or not."

But opponents worry about the possibility of putting students in the middle of uncomfortable faculty issues.

"My hold up on any agreement in helping to pass the bill out would be that student voting on personal issues as it relates to a faculty person," said Democrat Yvonne Wilson.

The bill must make it out of committee, before the full Senate can vote on the issue.

35 states allow student representatives to vote at board of curator meetings.